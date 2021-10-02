Ivete Sangalo and her husband show one of their twin daughters in a rare appearance

Singer Ivete Sangalo and her husband, nutritionist Daniel Cady, showed a family moment

The singer Ivete Sangalo and nutritionist Daniel Cady delighted to show one of their twin daughters in a very rare appearance. Veveta has been very discreet about her twin daughters, Marina and three-year-old Helena.

But she and Daniel Cady made an exception and showed one of their twins all excited about the blueprints for the family mansion. Seeing several vases on the table, the little one asked: “Which foot is that?”.

Daniel then started by saying: “Look! Spring has arrived! Let’s get the plants indoors! I’m arranging here”. And the little one replied: “Go put it inside the house! The nutritionist then asked the baby: “Did you like it, daughter?! This one is fern”. But the girl has already decided to go out and play.

The netizens were just praise for one of the twin daughters of Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady. “Oh, how cute and she is already interested in the plants”, commented an internet user. And another internet user also stated: “How beautiful your daughter is! God bless your family so much”. One netizen commented: “How cute is your daughter! Your whole family is very beautiful.”

Recently, Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady were also delighted to appear together with one of their twin daughters resting on the couch at home. It is not possible to know which of the twins is on the family register.

Netizens were nothing but praise for the rare record of the singer, her husband and one of her daughters. “Beautiful thing to see! God bless and protect this lovely family!” commented one netizen. And another internet user said: “Beautiful! Kisses in this beautiful family!”. And a netizen said: “I don’t even know what to say…I love you!”.

A netizen also stated: “Only dengo, right?! Do you need to say that we love this family?”. And a netizen also said: “Hey family I love! Too beautiful!”. Another internet user stated: “What a beautiful photo! I love this family!”.

