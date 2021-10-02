Ivete Sangalo’s husband celebrates his son’s 12th birthday: ”The best of me”

Special day for the family of Ivete Sangalo (42)! This Saturday, 02, the singer’s son, Marcelo (12), is completing another year of life and, through social networks, won a beautiful tribute.

Daniel Cady (36) was responsible for honoring the birthday boy. In his feed, the nutritionist posted a photo next to the son and thanked God for his life. “Today is my son’s day, my best friend, the best of me”, he started in the subtitle.

“We asked God and he overreacted. He sent this very special guy, talented, sensitive, loving, generous, high spirits, an enlightened human being. Our meeting here on Earth is not new, and we will stay together for a long time. Always count on me!”, he amended, which then ended with a statement: “Congratulations son!!! We love you so much!!”

In the comments, internet users left numerous messages of affection for the birthday boy: “Congratulations Marcelinho!!! Nice guy”, “He looks more like Ivete than Ivete with herself… beautiful”, “I’m a big fan of this beautiful boy”, were some of the messages.

Ivete Sangalo had fun doing music choreography on the web alongside the gymnast Rebecca Andrade (22)!

On her Instagram profile, the artist, who runs the program The Masked Singer Brazil, gives TV Globo, published the video of the two together and declared: “Very well accompanied by the most beautiful golden girl!”.

