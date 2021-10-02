Japanese princess diagnosed with post-traumatic stress on the eve of marriage to commoner – Monet

+



Princess Mako at Tokyo Imperial Palace event (Photo: Getty Images)

Princess Mako of Akishino was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder amid widespread Japanese – and international – media coverage of her relationship with a commoner, Kei Komuro. The Japanese Imperial House Agency shared the news this Friday (1st), the same day that Mako’s wedding date to her boyfriend was announced.

According to the The Wall Street Journal, the palace claims that the disturbance faced by the princess is a response to the way the press in Japan followed and reported on her engagement. Speaking to local media representing Japanese authorities, psychiatrist Tsuyoshi Akiyama pointed out that Mako is having trouble concentrating and has been dealing with lack of energy and irritability. He added that Emperor Akihito’s eldest granddaughter should feel better if she is no longer exposed to “slanderous comments” about her and her fiance.

Mako had already acknowledged criticism of their relationship in a November 2020 statement. At the time, she stated: “Marriage, for us, is a necessary choice to continue living while protecting and valuing our own souls.”

Kei Komuro and Princess Mako during a press conference (Photo: Reproduction)

The 29-year-old princess had confirmed her engagement to Komuro, who is the same age as her, in May 2017. She and the aspiring lawyer met in 2012 while studying together at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

Their relationship has generated great controversy in Japan: part of the population of the Asian country does not support the couple because of a financial dispute between Mako’s future mother-in-law and her ex-boyfriend who helped finance Komuro’s college. The princess’ own father, Crown Prince Akishino, has already expressed that he does not believe her marriage will be celebrated by the Japanese.

Prince Fumihito with daughter Princess Mako at an event in Japan (Photo: Getty Images)

When deciding to marry Komuro, Mako not only had to prepare for the negative reactions of the more traditional groups in Japan, but also had to accept two other big changes in her life: she loses her royalty title and has yet to relinquish the payment of US$ 1.3 million (about R$ 6.7 million) that the Japanese government gives to all the women of the imperial family.

Mako and Komuro’s wedding ceremony will be held on October 26th. However, according to the Agency of the Imperial House of Japan, their union will not win a banquet and other types of rituals because “the wedding is not celebrated by many people”.

