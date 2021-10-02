João Pessoa City Hall carries out a multivaccination campaign to update the booklet for children and adolescents

The City Hall of João Pessoa promotes, from this Friday (1st) until October 29th, the National Multivaccination Campaign to Update the Child and Adolescent Vaccination Booklet/2021. The target audience is children and adolescents under 15 years of age who are not vaccinated or with incomplete vaccination schedules. Following the Ministry of Health’s schedule, the 16th will be the D-Day of Vaccination, with national mobilization.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), multivaccination aims to provide access to vaccines that are part of the National Vaccination Calendar for Children and Adolescents, update the vaccination status, increase vaccination coverage, reduce the incidence and contribute to the control, elimination and/or eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases in children and adolescents under 15 years of age.

According to Fernando Virgolino, head of Immunization at the Municipal Health Department of João Pessoa, the goal stipulated by the Ministry of Health is to vaccinate at least 95% of children in this age group and the orientation is that parents take their children, along with the vaccination card, to health centers, to update the doses that are overdue.

“Immunization of children and adolescents is the most effective way to control and eradicate diseases such as measles, HPV, yellow fever, rubella and polio. With the pandemic caused by the new Coronavirus, the importance of vaccination for the population became more evident. It is the security so that diseases that have already been eradicated do not manifest anymore and allows the population to be safe. Especially at this time, back to school and back to daily activities”, pointed out Fernando Virgolino.

Where to get vaccinated?

Anyone who wants to get vaccinated can look for any Family Health Unit near their home, Municipal Polyclinics of Mandacaru, Cristo, Mangabeira and Beaches, in addition to the Municipal Immunization Center.

Family Health Units (USFs) –

Open from 7:00 am to 11:00 am and from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Polyclinics – Mandacaru, Cristo, Mangabeira and Beaches

Open from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Municipal Immunization Center –

Open from 8 am to 4 pm