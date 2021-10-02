Julia Franhani denies Lucas Penteado betrayal: ‘You are sick!’

the makeup artist Julia Franhani, bride of Lucas Hairstyle, went to his Instagram stories, this Friday night (1st), deny the rumors that she betrayed the ex-BBB.

The story began when Lucas opened a live on his Instagram on Thursday night (30), exposing Julia, who would be accompanied by a security guard from the apartment they both live in.

On her Instagram, the makeup artist says that she and Lucas are fine, that she’s at her house in São Paulo, and that she’s not in a position to talk about it at the moment.

“For those who really care, everything is resolved, I’m already at my house, in SP, and everything is fine. Lucas is also fine and at home. At the moment, I’m not able to come and talk about it, and I don’t see the need to either”, wrote Julia.

The makeup artist criticized the attitude of many internet users who attacked her on the internet after Lucas’ live release.

“I need to rest and get my head on straight so I can deal with these internet crooks. You are sick, go get treatment!”, said the makeup artist.

She promised to return to the networks when she feels comfortable talking to her followers, and ended the message saying: “And just to make it clear, there was no betrayal, ok!? Internet judges”.

