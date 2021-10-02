Julia Franhani, Lucas Penteado’s fiancée, reports attacks on the web after being exposed live | Pop & Art

Makeup artist Júlia Franhani, who is engaged to Lucas Penteado, reported that she has suffered attacks on social networks after having been exposed by the actor, singer and ex-BBB.

She also denied Lucas’ accusation of treason and said she needed to rest and “get her head together” after the exposure.

Penteado filmed Julia and a security guard while accusing the two of treason and broadcast it live, during a live made on her Instagram in the early hours of this Friday (1st). See the VIDEO above.

After that, she started receiving offensive comments on her profile and asked people to re-evaluate her behavior. “What’s your problem? You are playing with a very serious subject and will not be coming on my profile to attack me that this will be resolved,” he wrote on Saturday (2).

“At the moment, I am no longer able to come talk about it. And to make it very clear, there was no betrayal.” According to the makeup artist, she is already well and at home. Read the statement below.

In the video, Lucas is inside an elevator and films the face of Julia and the security guard. “How ugly huh? And you have nothing to do with it [falando para o segurança], wrong is who had a relationship right? Great,” said the ex-BBB.

About 4,000 people were watching the broadcast at the time.

Hairstyle makes Julia walk out the front door of the condominium, while she asks him to stop filming.

He also talks to the doorman to find out who was in the apartment.

Gil do Vigor, an economist with whom Penteado was on “BBB21”, came on the live and questioned what was happening, since the beginning of the broadcast was confusing.

The actor and rapper announced that he was engaged to Julia during his appearance in “Altas Horas” on September 19th.

“I had depression and I believe it’s a struggle day after day. I cling a lot to my family, it puts good people in our path. My father, my mother, my brothers. I’m even Julia’s fiance,” said the ex-BBB in Serginho Groisman’s program.

Lucas Penteado is an actor, singer, poet, MC, slammer, presenter, director and playwright who entered the latest “BBB” issue.

He spent two weeks at the game and asked to leave in early February after kissing Gilberto.

The kiss between the two caused friction in the house, after Lumena and Nego Di accused Lucas of using Pernambuco in their game.

While participating in the program, a police report was opened by an ex-boyfriend who accused the actor of assault and imprisonment.