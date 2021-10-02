Jundiaí Campus: Medical Students Propose Solutions to Optimize Referrals to Specialists in the SUS

Published on 09/28/2021

One of the Jundiaí Campus hubs, the Jundiaí Medical School (FMJ), proposed training for medical students on innovation and entrepreneurship. During the 17th, 18th and 19th of August, 2021, a cycle of lectures was held that guided the students towards the challenges that lay ahead. After this immersion, the students were challenged to create a project and propose a solution to the theme: “Reference for secondary level: How to avoid unnecessary referrals to specialists”. The three best projects will be awarded a certificate of participation, in addition to cash prizes to encourage project implementation.

The winning projects in the contest were: in 1st place “Referencia SUS” by student Júlia Mateus de Bei; in 2nd place: “Projeto Integração Saúde Brasil” by student Giovanna Lage Fagundes; and in 3rd place: “SIGACE-Intelligent System for Management and Evaluation of Consultations with Specialists”, by student Wilker Silva Barros.

Julia Bei, winner of the contest, comments on the award: “Receiving this award is an honor for me, especially given so many impeccable and equally innovative projects. This award symbolizes the recognition of a work that cost commitment and dedication and recognizes something that I appreciate so much: the investment in technology in the basic health area”, he explains.

The award took place in person this Tuesday at the Pedro Fávaro amphitheater in Unit 01. The initiative for this action came from the FMJ Entrepreneurship League and the FMJ’s ‘Roberto Araújo’ Technological Innovation Center (NIT).

About medicine coupled with innovation, Julia commented: “I think medicine coupled with technology is essential. Health care needs to make use of these advances so that network users have more access to the right to health with equal access”, he concludes.

The next step is to present the projects to the board of FMJ and the City Hall to collaborate with the Unified Health System (SUS). The selected projects will go through the incubation process of the FMJ Technological Innovation Center (NIT) with support from the Jundiaí City Hall, through the Jundiaí Campus.

Projects presented by students aim to innovate in service and reduce unnecessary referrals

According to the director of the Department for the Promotion of Science, Technology and Innovation, Júlio Cesar Durante, Campus Jundiaí will contribute to the city. “Campus Jundiaí will produce solutions for the city. It is a Smart City providing an answer and improving citizens’ lives. The Campus predicts that the Jundiaí Business Incubation program will work in a new format, being part of the “Campus Jundiaí” Program, being decentralized and distributed in public and private spaces where startups will receive mentoring and all the support they need to develop the his project”, he says.

The Innovation Ecosystem – Campus Jundiaí aims to identify public spaces and public interest in the city and transform them into innovation clusters, with the capacity to develop new technologies, incubation and coworking for technology-based startups and R&D, forming an Ecosystem of Innovation associated with the Jundiaí Intelligent City Program.

Among the places and bodies that may be part of the Campus Jundiaí project are DAE, CIJUN, UNIDAM, Fepasa Complex, Higher School of Physical Education (ESEF), Jundiaí Medical School, Argos Complex (FAB LAB), Serra do Japi Foundation , FTVTEC, in addition to the Faculty of Medicine.

