Justice in Rio issues a subpoena for Fred to pay R$23 million to Galo

The Court of Rio de Janeiro summoned striker Fred, from Fluminense, to pay R$ 23,261,447.43 to Atlético, on account of the fine if paid for transferring the club from Alvinegro to Cruzeiro, at the end of 2017.

In the decision of the judge of the 43rd civil court of Rio de Janeiro, he summoned Fred to make the payment “within 15 days, under penalty of a 10% fine and the fixing of equal attorney fees”.

In addition to trying to reverse the contrary decisions that he has been suffering in court, the player also seeks to make Cruzeiro pay the amounts due, since the club has placed itself as faithful depositary of the fine when hiring him.

the case

In 2017, Fred signed a contract termination with Atlético, under the condition that he would transfer to Cruzeiro only after paying a fine in the amount of R$ 10 million. The heavenly club and the player agreed two days later.

The case has ended up in court since then, with Atlético having consecutive victories both in arbitration and in ordinary courts.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.