Kaká’s ex-wife denies a rumor that she tried to get back together with the player and takes action

Carol Celico, ex-wife of Kaka, released a statement in the last Thursday (30) defending himself from comments that he had tried to rekindle his relationship with the football player days before he married Carol Days.

“A few months before Kaká’s wedding, in 2019, news about a possible attempt at reconciliation emerged, but the information was promptly denied by both Caroline and Kaká,” declared the famous team, to the magazine Quem.

“Both have an excellent relationship and a lot of respect for 14 years of many achievements when they were together and for the beautiful family they formed, with two wonderful children”, continued the text.

“We regret the situation once again and we continue to hope that maturity will really bring more security and clarity to those who need it”, completed the advice.

For those on the outside, the rumor was spread by Kaká’s own wife. The revelation was made in an interview with Quem magazine.

In the conversation, the influencer explained why the couple did not invite Celico to their wedding. “On the internet, when one side speaks out and the other doesn’t, people end up with the exposure side. I know people expect a different position from us, but we don’t really have a friendly relationship. The interaction between me and her, and between her and my husband, mainly, is exercised with the sole purpose of being close to the children, participating in their growth and development”, he stated.

“We never divulged that there was no invitation from us and we would never bring up the subject of not having been invited to her wedding, as we think this information is unnecessary. But as this was exposed on her page, maybe it’s not a problem to tell the real reason for the lack of this invitation”, fired the famous one, who delivered:

“A few months before we got married, there was an attempt by her (and not him, as they said in a false report) to resume the marriage and I was aware of everything that was going on, for that fact, we did not consider inviting her. But thank God, that phase has passed and I’m glad she found herself, got married and we wish they were very happy”, finished Carol Dias.