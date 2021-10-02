Kangaroo thanks shaking a man’s hand after being rescued from an icy lake

On the morning of the 21st, a kangaroo bitterly regretted entering the icy waters of a lake in Australia. Lucky for him, he managed to be rescued by two people who were nearby.

The action was documented by David Boyd, who had called authorities in Canberra, the country’s capital, to report the frightened animal.

The video posted by David on Facebook shows two men slowly approaching the kangaroo. According to the website Metro UK, the men approached the animal with their arms outstretched so as not to frighten it.

Two men trying to rescue the kangaroo from the lake Photo: David Boyd

However, the pussy didn’t feel too close to the humans, turned her head in fear and continued static into the frozen Burley Griffin lake. When the first man approached, the kangaroo pushed him away and kicked the water away.

Then the second man tried to help him and get him to a safe place on the boardwalk, again to no avail.

While several local people were moved by the scene, a third person tried to calm the animal and finally managed to get the marsupial out of there.

The kangaroo being pulled out of the water Photo: David Boyd

After the kangaroo realized they were just trying to save him, he reached out to one of his rescuers as a way of thanks and gratitude for the effort.

The kangaroo thanking one of his rescuers Photo: David Boyd

“This was my morning, alone in Canberra, congratulations to these people. Good news, the kangaroo is fine,” wrote David on his social media.

Of course, a kangaroo inside a frozen lake can only be Australia’s thing. And you, would you help the pussy or would you call the authorities?

Check out the video:

Also watch:

7 puppies that tasted MANJAR da MALANDRAGEM