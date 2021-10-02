Karol Conká returns to the program alongside Marcela Mc Gowan

What happened, happened and was in the past. Karol Conka it may even have been “cancelled” by her time with “BBB21”, but now she is a new woman and has pursued her career in music. However, it did not stop there. She’s back in “Woman Pleasure” alongside Marcela McGowan.

Shown through the GNT YouTube channel, the third season of the program has already started recordings and should be broadcast in January 2022. It will be part of the channel’s summer schedule, bringing to the public some news, such as the participation of men in a special board, which makes room for them to answer their doubts, and that of the public in the streets, to heat up the program’s discussions with a greater diversity of opinions.

Throughout the episodes, the presenters continue to receive distinguished guests for a light and non-taboo chat on the most diverse topics, from sexual freedom to sexuality.

NEW REALITY?

Karol Conka was an emblematic character in “BBB21”, on TV Globo. The singer, throughout her confinement, had behaviors and attitudes that did not please the audience and caused her to be eliminated with the highest rejection rate in the history of reality, but would she return for a new challenge like that?

Good-natured, she played with this possibility in a video using that Instagram question box. In the question, she was asked about participating in a new reality show.

Mamacita, worked in a good mood, said: “Yes, I’m getting ready to go into a reality show when I turn 80, and then I arrive with a lot of learning, very perfect, and this time I won’t be cancelled”, she scoffed .

In the comments fans had fun too, joining the bandwagon of the singer and rapper.

“Anything puts me in asilow [sic]”, said a netizen, playing with Karol’s phrase that became famous within “BBB”: “Put me on the wall”. “I never canceled you, mamacita,” warned someone else. “Mamacita, if you join another reality show, I’ll rent a call center and you’ll win, even if by force”, guaranteed one more.

