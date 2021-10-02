Konami apologizes for his new football game and video compares eFootball and FIFA 22 graphics

Released yesterday (30) by Konami, the ‘efootball 2022′ was announced on the premise of being one of the best free games of the genre, but the result was not as positive as expected and frustrated most users who installed the game because it had a series of gameplay-related problems and graphical bugs . Among the main problems reported are flaws in the players’ visual expressions, delays in responding to commands and the overall performance of the title, which, according to users, is quite far from what was previously delivered by the company in the franchise Pro Evolution Soccer (FOOT).





The flaws in the game immediately generated criticism and memes on social media, especially for the appearance of popular players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, earning eFootball a video comparing its graphics, models, animations and other details with FIFA 22. In the video, it is possible to observe that Konami’s title suffers from problems during the game, in addition to having a look much inferior to its main competitor. Another point evaluated is the interaction of NPCs – fans – during the match, and FIFA 22 also takes the best step in this regard. Elements such as physics and animations are also better used in EA’s game, while eFootball stands out in terms of lighting the scene.

Unsurprisingly, the blatant inferiority has caused hundreds of gamers to post memes and criticisms of Konami’s recent release on their social networks, forcing the company to go public commenting on the various problems reported by gamers.

The growing wave of complaints has prompted the Japanese giant to issue an apology about the recently released eFootball, stating that it is aware of the issues and is working to correct the flaws and deliver a better experience for players. Look:

eFootball 2022: In relation to this product [o jogo], we received a lot of feedback and requests about game balance, such as passing speed and defensive operation, and there were reports of problems with demoscenes, facial expressions and player movements, ball behavior, etc. We apologize for any inconvenience that may not meet your expectations. We will take the content we receive seriously and strive to improve it. This work will be continually updated, and we plan to improve the quality and add content as a result. Starting next week, we’ll be conducting surveys to our customers as needed to get more feedback, and we’re getting ready to roll out the update in October. We will do our best to satisfy as many customers as possible and look forward to your continued support of eFootball 2022.” [Comunicado traduzido do idioma original para o português].

