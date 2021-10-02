Larissa Manoela becomes a ‘lice’ when appearing alongside Rodrigo Hilbert on TV; Understand · TV News

Larissa Manoela was invited to cook with Rodrigo Hilbert at É de Casa, on Globo, this Saturday (2). What the duo didn’t expect is that the height difference would catch the attention of viewers. On social networks, the 20-year-old actress was called “louse” for being tiny next to Fernanda Lima’s husband.

Larissa was the guest of the time of the Family Seasoning, rerun in the morning. In a conversation with Hilbert, the protagonist of Beyond Illusion said that she is not so intimate with the kitchen. “As a cook I’m a good actress,” she amused.

As the proposal of the painting is to get your hands dirty, the two made a naked cake, vanilla ice cream and profiteroles. During the preparation, Larissa even asked for help to use the mixer, but was not intimidated by the recipes.

On social networks, however, what had the most repercussions was the discrepancy at the time between presenter and guest. Larissa measures 1.53 m. Rodrigo is 1.90 m. The situation was mocked on the internet.

“Guys, Larissa Manoela is a louse on Rodrigo Hilbert’s side,” shot the netizen identified as Lia. “I’m looking at Rodrigo Hilbert’s painting on Globo, thinking he’s with Carla Diaz. In fact, it’s Larissa Manoela,” commented Igor M.

“Larissa next to Hilbert looks like a child (laughs),” wrote Joyce Cassiano. “Larissa with her 1.30 m tall looks like Rodrigo Hilbert’s daughter,” said profile @luh133_.

Check out a video by Larissa Manoela and Rodrigo Hilbert at É De Casa:

See repercussion on Twitter:

I’m seeing Rodrigo Hilbert’s painting on Globo thinking he’s with Carla Dias and on the vdd it’s Larissa Manoela, kkkkkkkkk, I can’t walk without glasses anymore — Peter Parker from Jd são luiz 🕸 (@igoormm) October 2, 2021

People Larissa Manoela is a louse on Rodrigo hilbert’s side — Donna’s Coffee⁷☕ (@Lia2oo4) October 2, 2021

Larissa Manoela next to Hilbert looks like a child. 😄😄 — Joyce (@JoyceCassiano) October 2, 2021