Larissa Manoela posted a topless photo in favor of the Pink October campaign

This Friday, October 1st, Larissa Manoela shared on her Instagram account a photo in which she appears topless, covering her breasts with her hand.

In the caption, the actress defended the Pink October campaign, which deals with the prevention of breast cancer.

“Welcome October. This month carries a very special color and meaning. Pink October. During this month women use their own voices and experiences to educate other women to seek an early diagnosis of breast cancer. My family history has always kept me on my toes, as my grandmother fought an uphill battle against breast cancer and unfortunately lost the battle. And today I, as Silvia’s granddaughter and Silvana’s daughter, who is always making regular appointments for follow-up due to genetics, feel responsible for making this alert to all women on the first day of the month. The combat is great, but the strength and power of all women is even greater. Let’s together drive awareness and information about early diagnosis,” she wrote.

NEW LOOK

Radicalized! After meeting in the red hairs, Larissa Manoela caught fans by surprise by betting on radical change. The actress, who is preparing to debut her first on TV Globo, took a risk with the brunette and changed the color of the wires. The transformation is part of the beginning of her characterization for the characters in ‘Beyond Illusion’, a soap opera in which she will play the sisters Elisa and Isadora, in different decades.

Together with L’Oréal Paris, the young woman invested in the Light Brown 500 shade of Casting Creme Gloss, an ammonia-free coloration that delivers 4x more shine and intense nutrition to the hair. Honestly, she also revealed that she doesn’t mind cutting, painting or even radicalizing the strands.

“I always use my work as an excuse when I need to justify a new makeover, but the truth is, I like looking in the mirror and seeing a new version of myself. This time, I’m very excited about this characterization because the tone is very close to my natural tone”, said the actress, who also gave details about the care that you have with your hair to maintain a healthy appearance: “Hair is very important in characterization process, and to face this new professional challenge, I opted for a color that would not harm the threads, which is Casting Creme Gloss, by L’Oréal Paris, without ammonia, gives a lot of shine and nutrition, respecting the texture of my thread “, account.

