Larissa Manoela stars in topless campaign: ‘Fight against cancer’

Gabriel Elias – Special for Uai

posted on 10/01/2021 23:49



Larissa Manoela – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Friday (01/10), actress Larissa Manoela showed fans the result of a campaign she made for Outubro Rosa. In the shared images, the actress appears only topless, promoting an action aimed at preventing breast cancer.

The famous shared a black and white photo, which shows the actress topless, and the caption brings a memory of the artist’s grandmother, who died from the disease.

“This month carries a very special color and meaning. Pink October. During this month, women use their own voices and experiences to educate other women to seek an early diagnosis of breast cancer. My family history has always kept me attentive because my grandmother fought an arduous fight against breast cancer and unfortunately lost the battle,” he lamented.

“Today, as Silvia’s granddaughter and Silvana’s daughter, who is always making regular appointments for follow-up due to genetics, I feel responsible for making this alert to all women on the 1st of the month. The fight is big, but the strength and power of all women are even greater. We are going together to carry out awareness and information about early diagnosis. #OctoberRosa,” warned Larissa.