Lary Bottino enters reality during the third party

Another piece arrived in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Lary Bottino, former participant of “On Vacation With Ex”, entered the house tonight during the third party of the rural reality.

“I’m feeling sick,” the influencer vibrated as she left the house’s pantry.

His arrival stirred up the pedestrians, especially Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades, Lary’s friends outside the house. “Someone is looking for me! Hey, Guilherme,” she said as she rang the bell. “I can’t believe it, go take it in the c*”, shouted Bill when he saw the girl.

Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes questioned who would be a new confinement colleague. “Who is this woman, guys?” asked the ex-bathtub Gugu.

Anitta’s former friend, the influencer came in replacing Fernanda Medrado, who rang the bell and gave up on the rural reality show. The announcement that Lary would join the cast was made last Wednesday on the program “Balanço Geral” and confirmed by RecordTV, which reported that the arrival of the girl would be tonight.

A dip in the fun! Deep sea party at ‘A Fazenda’

