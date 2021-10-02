Last Volkswagen Fox leaves the production line in Paraná

After 18 years of operation in the Brazilian market, Volkswagen Fox is close to saying goodbye. And an image that went viral on social networks shows what supposedly would be its last unit produced – at the automaker’s factory in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná.

The model that appears in the image was produced in red color and in the top-of-the-line Xtreme version. In the published image, you can see a message saying “congratulations to everyone for your work” right on the model’s windshield.

Volkswagen, however, does not officially confirm that the model that went viral is the last. Sought by the report, the automaker said that the hatch is still in line and being produced.

As already reported by the UOL Cars, the end of Fox is linked to a strategy of the automaker to give more room for the growth of T-Cross.

Fox is currently offered in two versions, Xtreme and Connect. Both are equipped with a 1.6 MSI 104 hp engine and a five-speed manual gearbox.

Due to the lack of semiconductor chips, the model is no longer offered with its 6.5-inch multimedia. To compensate for the unavailability, the brand promoted a reduction of R$1,560 in the price of the two configurations, with Fox Connect for R$61,690, and Xtreme for R$67,430.

