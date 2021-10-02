Learn all about the national multivaccination campaign starting today (1)

To increase the coverage of vaccines available, free of charge, in the Unified Health System (SUS) for children and adolescents throughout Brazil, the Ministry of Health starts the National Multivaccination Campaign this Friday (1). The initiative aims to update the immunization booklet for children under 15 by the end of this month.

According to Health, about 45 thousand vaccination posts will be open, until October 29, to make available doses of immunizing agents for children and adolescents. “Vaccination is the most cost-effective public health intervention we have. It’s safe. Saves lives. It is preventive”, highlights the representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) — part of the World Health Organization (WHO) — Socorro Gross.

Brazil launches a vaccination campaign to update the booklet of children and adolescents (Image: Reproduction/Garakta-Studio/Envato Elements)

It is worth remembering that, depending on the region in which you live, vaccines against covid-19 are already available for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, without comorbidities. In these cases, it is possible to receive all immunizing agents together, after a new recommendation from Health.

Fall of vaccination coverage in Brazil

Although the SUS makes available vaccines against numerous diseases, the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, warned that the country observes a drop in the rate of vaccination coverage. The movement was even accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic.

For example, Brazil has already registered vaccination rates above 90% for decades, but for certain diseases this level has dropped significantly, which draws the attention of health authorities. In this scenario, diseases that were considered to have been eradicated in the country, such as measles, were re-registered. In recent years, the country is no longer considered measles-free by the WHO.

“We realized that since 2015 vaccination coverage in Brazil has been decreasing — a reflection of the pandemic process itself in the last two years. We need to improve this coverage. Expanding vaccination coverage and protecting the population is a priority for the Federal Government. Keeping vaccinations up to date is also a duty of parents and guardians. Take your child, your child and teenager”, defended the secretary Medeiros.

In part, the low coverage can be explained by the dissemination of fake news and the action of anti-vaccination groups. However, this movement has not affected the demand for vaccines against covid-19 in the country, which registers high rates of immunization.

What vaccines will be available in SUS?

During the multivaccination campaign, the following vaccines are available for children and adolescents:

BCG;

Hepatitis A and B;

Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B);

Pneumococcal 10 valent;

VIP (Inactivated Polio Vaccine);

VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine);

Meningococcal C (conjugate);

VOP (Oral Polio Vaccine);

Yellow fever;

MMR (Measles, rubella, mumps);

Tetraviral (Measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox);

DTP (triple bacterial);

Varicella;

Quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

Specifically for teenagers, the following vaccines will be available for updating the booklet:

HPV;

dT (double adult);

Yellow fever;

Triple viral;

Hepatitis B;

dTpa;

Meningococcal ACWY (Conjugate).

In addition, those over 12 years old can already receive the vaccine against covid-19, according to the vaccination schedule in their region. Now, whoever is going to update the vaccination booklet, cannot forget the mask and identification document.

Source: Agência Brasil and Ministry of Health