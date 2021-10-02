Learn how to watch the match between Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday

Corinthians face Red Bull Bragantino at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium. This Saturday, at 7pm, the teams compete in the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. With the return of the public in the games released from the 4th, the fans still need to watch the duel on television.

The channel responsible for the transmission is the Premiere. Through it, fans from all over Brazil can follow Sylvinho’s team, with narration by Milton Leite. The comments are made by Alexandre Lozetti and Roque Júnior.

Furthermore, the My Timon offers three alternatives for the Corinthians fans to stay on top of the main moves. Check out:

Real-time narration of My Timon starting at 6pm, always one hour before the match, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

starting at 6pm, always one hour before the match, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates; Youtube streaming starts at 4pm, with live narration and post-game commentary;

Broadcast on Twitch at 5:30 pm, with the presentation of Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. They bring you the details before, during and after the match.

All options open space for fans to comment and interact with other Corinthians fans.

Corinthians is in sixth place, with 33 points. There were eight wins, nine draws and five defeats. Red Bull Bragantino has the same score, but is in fifth place. Thus, a victory gives Timão an advantage in the direct confrontation for the first places.

See more at: Match broadcast, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino.