Libertadores 2022 have 9 national teams, and Brasileiro can have G9

Flamengo and Palmeiras will make the final of the Copa Libertadores (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)

There will be no shortage of places for Brazilian teams in the continental competitions of 2022. For the first time in history, Brazil will have nine representatives in the Copa Libertadores. With another six seats available in the Copa Sudamericana, national clubs will have 15 places in these international tournaments next season. As a consequence, the famous G-6 of the Brazilian may become a G-9.

The increase in these places is due to the success of Brazilian teams in this year’s continental competitions, mainly in Libertadores, which will have more representatives of the country in 2022. Generally, Brazil is entitled to seven spots, six for the Brazilian and one for the Copa do Brasil, for the champion.

Now there will be nine teams: six from the Brazilian Nationals, one from the Copa do Brasil, one for the Libertadores title and another one for the Sudamericana trophy. That’s because Brazil dominated the finals of both international competitions. Palmeiras and Flamengo will decide the Libertadores, while Athletico-PR and Red Bull Bragantino will dispute the final of the Sudamericana.

In total, there will be 15 Brazilian teams in these tournaments in 2022. As they are all playing in Serie A, only one from the current table will be left out of these competitions: the 16th place – the last four will be relegated, as usual. At the moment, this team will not be relegated, but will not play in continental tournaments, Santos.

This increase in places will directly affect the disputes of the Brazilian, changing the so-called G-6, the group of the top six – the first four enter directly into the group stage of the Libertadores, while the other two dispute the preliminary rounds. This group of six can now have nine teams.

To do so, the future champions of the Libertadores (Palmeiras or Flamengo), the Sul-Americana (Athletico-PR or Bragantino) and the Copa do Brasil (which is in the semifinal, with Athletico-PR, Flamengo, Atltico or Fortaleza) need to finish their campaigns in the top positions of the Brazilian. Thus, they would open new vacancies for the teams that would come next in the table.

At the moment, the situation is exactly this, with the team from Paraná occupying precisely the ninth position. This directly benefits, in the current scenario, Internacional (7th place) and Fluminense (8th), who would be classified for the next Libertadores.

This expansion, from the G-6 to the G-9, is included in the Brazilian regulation. If a club wins two or even three tournaments, an automatic place is opened in the national competition points. In other words, the future vice-champions of the Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil will not guarantee a spot in the Libertadores. You will need to seek this classification for the Brazilian.

Both the Libertadores and the Sudamericana will be decided in a single game, at the end of November. The final of the first is scheduled for the 27th. A week before, on the 20th, it will be the turn of the other continental competition.

The Copa do Brasil, in turn, is still in the semifinal stage. The matches, Athletico-PR x Flamengo and Atltico x Fortaleza, will be held at the end of this month, on the 20th and 27th.