Light launches debt negotiation campaign with discounts of up to 95% | Economy

Published 10/01/2021 10:18 AM

Rio – Light’s customers in default will have the opportunity to settle their debts with the company with special conditions. The company launched, on Friday, 1st, an unprecedented campaign to negotiate debts with discounts that can vary up to 95%. Each customer will have their case analyzed individually and discounts will be granted according to the debt profile. The campaign will have an initial duration of 30 days and negotiations will only be done digitally, at the company’s virtual agency (https://agenciavirtual.light.com.br/portal/).

Light’s collection manager, Rodney Argolo, explains that this is an opportunity for the customer to settle their debts and, if applicable, remove their name from the register of credit protection agencies, such as SPC and SERASA: “Light is launching this campaign so that customers can regularize their situation with the company. It is a unique opportunity and our idea is to offer very advantageous conditions to consumers who will have an average 52% discount on debt negotiation. In addition, there is another facility: the customer can pay in installments on the credit card, from any brand, in up to 24 times”, he explains.

According to the concessionaire, the campaign is aimed at customers with at least one invoice overdue for six months or more (complete criteria can be found on Light’s website). Customers who have already negotiated with the company and who have active debt installments will not be able to participate in the action.

According to the company, interested parties should access Light’s virtual agency to check the campaign’s criteria and whether they are entitled to the discount. Whoever is able must click on the “next” button to check the conditions offered by the company. The discount is calculated and offered automatically and, to proceed with the payment, the customer simply enters their debit or credit card number.