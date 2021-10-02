List brings together the 10 most economical cars in Brazil, according to Inmetro

The National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro) updated, last Wednesday (29), the Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program, which informs the consumption of the main models on the market, including recent releases. 990 cars from 35 manufacturers were evaluated. Among the combustion vehicles, Autoesporte highlighted the ten most economical.

Inmetro emphasizes that “the actual consumption of the vehicle in “real life” may differ a little from the value found in the table, as it depends on factors such as road conditions, load conditions, tire calibration and the driver’s driving mode. , as all cars are tested under the same conditions, the table allows for precise comparison between different models”.

It is also important to point out that, in addition to the consumption of cars on city streets and highways (expressed in km/l), Inmetro evaluates energy consumption in MJ/km (megajoules per kilometer). In other words, it measures the necessary energy expenditure for a given vehicle to get around.

10) Renault Logan Zen 1.0

Available for R$ 76,990, the Renault Logan Zen has an 82 hp 1.0 flex engine and a 5-speed manual transmission, and is an option for a sedan for those who want to save fuel but also need space.

Consumption – Renault Logan 1.0 Zen

energy consumption 1.54 MJ/km City consumption | road (ethanol) 9.3/10 km/l City consumption | road (gasoline) 13.6/14.2 km/l

9) Volkswagen Voyage 1.0 (14 rim wheels)

Compared to competitors in the segment (such as the Chevrolet Onix Plus), the VW Voyage is not the most modern model. However, it is an alternative for the driver who does not want to spend so much on fuel. With a 1.0 three-cylinder engine, which delivers 84 hp, and a 5-speed manual transmission, the vehicle costs R$ 75,190.

Consumption – VW Voyage 1.0 (14 rim wheels)

energy consumption 1.52 MJ/km City consumption | road (ethanol) 8.9 km/l | 10.6 km/l City consumption | road (gasoline) 13.4 km/l | 15.6 km/l

8) Fiat Cronos 1.3

For R$ 77,990, the entry-level version of the Fiat Cronos, with a 109 hp 1.3 flex engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox, is one of the most economical options, according to Inmetro. See other configurations of the model and its equipment.

Consumption – Fiat Cronos 1.3

energy consumption 1.52 MJ/km City consumption | road (ethanol) 9 km/l | 11 km/l City consumption | road (gasoline) 13 km/l | 15.6 km/l

7) HB20 Sense

With a 1.0 flex aspirated engine with three cylinders of 80 hp and a 5-speed manual gearbox, the entry-level version of the Hyundai HB20 costs R$ 62,290. It has a good list of equipment and is one of the options on the current market for those who want to save fuel.

Consumption – HB20 Sense

energy consumption 1.51 MJ/km City consumption | road (ethanol) 9,5 km/l | 10.5 km/l City consumption | road (gasoline) 13.3 km/l | 14.9 km/l

6) Fiat Argo 1.0

Owner of second place in the ranking of best sellers for the month of August, Fiat Argo is also one of the most economical in the country. The entry-level version of the hatch is equipped with a 1.0 flex engine of 77 hp, 5-speed manual gearbox and is available for R$ 66,890.

Consumption – Fiat Argo 1.0

energy consumption 1.47 MJ/km City consumption | road (ethanol) 9.8 km/l | 10.7 km/l City consumption | road (gasoline) 13.9 km/l | 15.1 km/l

5) Fiat Mobi Easy

Even with the latest increases, the Fiat Mobi is still the cheapest car in Brazil and one of the most economical. All versions are equipped with the 1.0 engine with 75 hp, and prices start at R$47,990.

Consumption – Fiat Mobi Easy

energy consumption 1.47 MJ/km City consumption | road (ethanol) 9,7 km/l | 10.7 km/l City consumption | road (gasoline) 13.7 km/l | 15.3 km/l

4) Hyundai HB20S Platinum

Available for R$ 83,190, the sedan, which is in the top 5 of the most economical in Brazil, is equipped with a 1.0 turbo flex engine of 120 hp and a 6-speed manual transmission, a combination launched a few weeks ago. It is also the first supercharged engine model on the list.

Consumption – Hyundai HB20S Platinum

energy consumption 1.43 MJ/km City consumption | road (ethanol) 9.8 km/l | 11.6 km/l City consumption | road (gasoline) 13.6 km/l | 16 km/l

3) Chevrolet Onix 1.0

Onix had only 410 licensed units and was out of the ranking of the 50 most sold in August (58th position), still reflecting the lack of parts that interrupted production for months. The entry version has an 82 hp 1.0 flex engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox, and is available for R$ 67,090.

Consumption – Chevrolet Onix 1.0

energy consumption 1.40 MJ/km City consumption | road (ethanol) 9.9 km/l | 11.7 km/l City consumption | road (gasoline) 13.9 km/l | 16.7 km/l

2) Renault Kwid Life

The Renault Kwid is not only economical in terms of price, but also in terms of consumption. With a 1.0 flex 70 hp engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Life version is available for R$ 47,690.

Consumption – Renault Kwid Life

energy consumption 1.39 MJ/km City consumption | road (ethanol) 10.3 km/l | 10.8 km/l City consumption | road (gasoline) 14.9 km/l | 15.6 km/l

1) Chevrolet Onix Plus LT

The Chevrolet Onix Plus is not present in the ranking of the 50 best sellers in August, but it is the best option for those who want to save fuel. With an 82 hp 1.0 flex engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox, the LT version is available for R$ 73,090.

Consumption – Chevrolet Onix Plus LT

energy consumption 1.34 MJ/km City consumption | road (ethanol) 10.1 km/l | 12.5 km/l City consumption | road (gasoline) 14.3 km/l | 17.7 km/l

Remember that prices may vary in the state of São Paulo due to the ICMS rate.