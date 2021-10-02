Liziane Gutierrez wins her ex-husband’s R$ 5 million mansion

Liziane Gutierrez was the first to leave A Fazenda 13, losing in a field where the controversial Borel and Solange Gomes. The model was accused by some of not having shown what she came from in the rural reality of Record TV and, by others, of having played the victim rather than actually playing.

Thus, the model lost the opportunity to win the hefty R$ 1.5 million that the program gives the champion. But it seems that money is one of Liziane’s last concerns, after all, she has just received a mansion worth 5 million reais from her ex-husband.

Advertising Unable to load ad

According to exclusive information from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, Antônio Macedo, an executive in the casino business in Las Vegas, in the United States, decided to present his ex with a gigantic house next to his, also in Uncle’s land Sam.

A source for the columnist assured that Macedo wants to keep Liziane around and has a passion for her even though he is apart. In fact, the reason they were no longer together would be precisely the girl’s search for the spotlight.

“He’s still in love with her, but he doesn’t really accept this thing about her being famous and known worldwide. Antônio is very discreet and doesn’t know if it’s worth trying to reconcile. Liziane wants”, assumed the source.

Read also: Liziane Gutierrez: the shocking before and after of the already elected ‘barraqueira’ of A Fazenda 13