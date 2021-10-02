Lotofácil draw, this Friday (10/01), Contest 2337

THE lotof easy draw today/Friday (one (1) October 2021) o contest 2337 with a prize of BRL 1.5 million, and here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News you have access to key information about this contest. You are also informed on how to bet, where the draw will take place, prizes and much more.

The draw is always held in the space of the Savings Bank from the Tietê Terminal in São Paulo. In addition, the draw is broadcast by Facebook, Youtube and also by TV network.

THE lotof easy it is the easiest lottery in Brazil and the one that gives out millionaire prizes. the drawings of lotof easy they take place from Monday to Saturday, always after 20:00.

bet on lotof easy today

It’s very easy to play in lotof easy, to bet you only pay only R$ 2.5 in the minimum bet with 15 numbers. But you can choose up to 20 numbers, which is the number of numbers drawn. The more numbers, the more expensive the bet is.

To bet, you can also bet online, and it can be a lot easier than betting on the Lottery House. All you have to do is register and pay by credit card or pix. Enjoy!

Have you placed your bet? Keep betting and taking advantage of the opportunities, because today/Friday the prize is R$1.5 million, but every day you have a chance to win the Lottery.

Enjoy the Cash Pools

Box Pools they are opportunities for the bettor, with group betting. For this, you must request one of the bags available at the counter of the Lottery House, straight to the Lotérica attendant.

Participating in a jackpot is simple, you must pay a minimum of R$ 10.00, each odds cannot be less than R$ 3.00, and it is possible to make a jackpot with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 8 odds (for compound bets by 15 numbers).

