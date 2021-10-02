Lotomania 2218 has no winner and prize goes to R$9.6 million

The Lotomania 2218 contest draw ended with no winners. Nobody hit the 20 dozen that came out in an event held today (1) by Caixa. Therefore, the prize accumulated for the next draw, which will have at stake an estimated jackpot of R$9.6 million. The numbers drawn were 12-13-15-22-24-27-33-34-38-39-42-45-57-60-70-71-72-84-86-87.

This time, no ticket missed the 20 numbers drawn and won what is normally Lotomania’s second highest prize. On the other hand, three bets had 19 hits. Each of them received a prize of R$146,129.46.

There were even more winners in the following categories:

– 152 bets had 18 hits and won R$ 1,802.58 each;

– 1,229 bets hit 17 numbers and received R$222.93 each;

– 7,597 bets placed 16 numbers and won R$36.06 each; and

– 31,129 bets scored 15 hits and pocketed R$ 8.80.

Lotomania: How do I enter the next draw?

All you have to do is place a bet of 50 numbers on the lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery site. The biggest prizes are for tickets that match 20 and 19 numbers, or miss all the tens drawn. Bets must be placed up to one hour before the draw, which normally takes place at 20:00 (Brasilia time).

How much does the bet cost?

At Lotomania, unlike other Caixa modalities, there is only one bet possibility, with 50 numbers. The single price is R$2.50.

Lotomania: what are the chances of winning?

The chance of taking the top prize, which needs 20 hits, is one in 11,372,635. In the 19-number range, the chance is one in 352,551. Going without hitting anything is just as likely as hitting the 20 tens: one chance at 11,372,635.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.