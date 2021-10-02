Low-income families will be able to pay debts to Enel in installments

Families registered in Social Electricity Tariff will be able to pay in installments, from this Friday (1/10), debts in the electricity bill with the Enel Distribution Ceará in up to 13 installments (down payment + 12 installments with 1% financing interest).

Consumers registered in the Single Registry will benefit (Single) from the Federal Government, with a monthly per capita family income of less than half the minimum wage; monthly income of up to three minimum wages and who have a chronic disease in their home, whose treatment requires the continuous use of vital equipment that depends on electricity; in addition to elderly people or people with disabilities covered by the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), who have a monthly per capita family income of up to 1/4 of the minimum wage.

According to the company, the purpose of the action is to facilitate the payment of debts by defaulting consumers, enabling them to return to regularize their situation with the distributor and thus avoid suspension of power supply. The Market Director at Enel Brasil, Márcia Sandra, adds that the renegotiation campaign will take place throughout the month of October. “We know that many of these consumers have lost income, jobs and need our support at this time,” he pointed out.

In the cities of Fortaleza, Aracati, Barbalha, Beberibe, Canindé, Cascavel, Caucaia, Crato, Iguatu, Itapipoca, Juazeiro do Norte, Limoeiro do Norte, Maracanaú, Maranguape, Mauriti, Missão Velha, Paracuru, Paraipaba, Quixadá, Russas, Sobral, Tauá and Tianguá, the negotiation service it can be requested by appointment on the website www.enel.com.br or at a distributor’s store.

In Quixeramobim, the hourly model starts on the 4th. In other municipalities in the state, you will need to call the Enel Call Center, by telephone 0800-285-0196 or go directly to a distributor.

