Lucas exposes bride’s betrayal. In the Maria da Penha Law, this is violence

At dawn today, actor and ex-BBB Lucas Penteado surprised followers by starting a live, on Instagram, to expose his fiancée, Franhani, for an alleged betrayal.

In the images, Lucas appears to be pleasing with the doorman and, in the sequence, films Julia while fighting with her, making demands regarding statements he made on television programs: “And you? How are you going to do it now? I went to Altas Horas , I gave an interview, I told you I loved you,” he says.

For lawyer Vanessa Tadeu Paiva, a specialist in digital law and violence against women, the practice of the former BBB can be considered moral violence, one of the five provided for in the Maria da Penha Law.

Exposing and issuing ‘judgment’ can be considered moral violence

According to the legislation, which turned 15 this year, moral violence is defined as any conduct that constitutes slander, defamation or insult – and, according to the Maria da Penha Institute, it is practical examples of this violence to issue moral judgments on the conduct of women, demeaning her with cursing about her nature, exposing her intimate life and accusing her of treason.

“He caused extraordinary embarrassment for her. And the way he committed, using social media, exposing the situation live to over 9 million people who follow him, can be aggravating. respond not only to a criminal process but a civil process, with great chances of resulting in a high compensation for the girl”, says the lawyer.

Vanessa continues: “Moral violence generally goes unnoticed because people still have in mind that violence against women is just physical violence, which involves bodily harm, but all the emotional pain, the constraints, are indeed provided for in the Maria da Penha Law .”

Can treason generate compensation?

Recently, a driver was recently sentenced by the 3rd Civil Court of Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, to indemnify R$20,000 to his ex-wife, for having taken his lover to the house where they both lived with their three children.

The man confirmed the betrayal in the lawsuit for moral damages, but appealed the decision. The 4th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo, however, maintained the opinion.

Although the TJ-SP (São Paulo State Court of Justice) has recently ruled in favor of compensation for a case of treason at home, the lawyer explains that the same logic would probably not be applied if Lucas Penteado decided to sue Julia for the betrayal — first because betrayal is not a crime in Brazil, second because they are not married.

wanted by universe, Lucas Penteado did not express himself.