Lucas Penteado’s fiancee denies betrayal and vents: ‘You are sick’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Lucas Penteado’s fiancée speaks out and denies betrayal

The fiancée of ex-BBB Lucas Penteado, Julia Franhani, spoke about the controversy of the alleged betrayal, in the early hours of this Saturday (2), through social networks.

On Instagram Stories, Julia denied the alleged betrayal after Lucas Penteado performed a live and accused his fiancee of infidelity. “For those who really care, everything is resolved. I’m already at my house, in São Paulo, and everything is fine. Lucas is also fine and at home. At the moment I’m not able to talk about the subject and I don’t see the need either (…) And to make it very clear: there was no betrayal, ok?! Internet judges,” said Julia.

The ex-BBB’s fiancee also commented on the attacks she received after the matter went viral on the web. “I need to rest and get my head on straight so that I can deal with these internet crooks. You guys are sick, go get treatment,” added Julia, who announced a return to social media soon to chat with followers.

On Friday afternoon (1st), columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco revealed that Lucas Penteado actually needed to be hospitalized and get out of an ambulance at the condominium after “an outbreak”, after he returned to the site after an event.