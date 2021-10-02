Luciano Hang gains 112,000 followers after testimony at COVID’s CPI – Politica

Luciano Hang’s testimony, the “Vo de Havan”, at COVID’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Federal Senate last Wednesday (2/10) yielded on social networks. The pocket-spirited businessman gained more than 112,000 followers on Instagram after the session.

He is suspected of belonging to the ‘parallel cabinet’, a group that allegedly advises President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on the new coronavirus pandemic, promoting denialist ideas such as early treatment with drugs proven to be ineffective against the disease.

Hang was also questioned by the senators for his suspicion of having financed the dissemination of ‘fake news’ about COVID-19 with the pocket blogger Allan do Santos, from the ‘Tera Livre’ channel, a case investigated in an inquiry that is being processed by the Supreme Court (STF). ).

Read: Hang admits to allowing Prevent Senior to do ozone therapy on him