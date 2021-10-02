Ludmilla will perform at Qualicorp CEO’s daughter’s 15th birthday party – 10/01/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Singer Ludmilla will give a private concert this Saturday (2) at the 15th birthday party of the daughter of the CEO of health insurance company Qualicorp, Bruno Blatt, at the Copacabana Palace hotel, in Rio.
The executive rented all the hotel’s event areas for the party, such as the ballroom, the verandas and the swimming pool —the total space holds 1,500 people, but 350 were invited.
Ludmilla will give a 40-minute show for the teenagers — for private performances, the singer’s fee varies from R$100,000 to R$200,000.
The production of the party is signed by the company of the promoter Carol Sampaio.
Qualicorp is the largest administrator of health plans by adhesion in the country. In the first half of 2021, the company had a profit of R$ 204 million. The company recently lost more than 138,000 customers after a 23.2% readjustment in monthly fees.
