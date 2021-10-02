‘Machines will not have full power’, says deputy author of AI regulation – 10/02/2021

Approved in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday (29), the bill that regulates AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Brazil barely made it to the Senate and is already suffering a barrage of criticism. For experts, there is a lack of clearer rules on the use of technology and debates around the proposal, authored by Federal Deputy Eduardo Bismarck (PDT-CE).

THE Tilt, the parliamentarian said that the intention was, in fact, to pass legislation focused on the general principles of artificial intelligence. He reckons that creating more rules could slow down the technology’s development.

The text of the bill, which went through a little over a year in the Chamber of Deputies, says that artificial intelligence software must be built respecting principles such as human dignity, protection of personal data, non-discrimination, transparency and security users, but does not detail in practice how this will be guaranteed.

“When there’s a principle that it can’t discriminate, AI is bound to respond if it practices something like that,” Bismarck said.

Despite the little regulation, the congressman argues that the focus is to take power from the machines and put the focus on people. “We wanted to centralize the project to the human being. In other words, the machines will not have full power”, he says.

AI is a type of computer program capable of interpreting data, learning from it and autonomously making decisions to fulfill a certain task defined by its creator. Using this technology, for example, 99 combats harassment in races through the application. On the other hand, Israel used the AI ​​to kill a scientist from Iran.

In response to criticism, Bismarck argues that the regulatory framework should receive other legislation as a complement and removes a scenario of legal uncertainty due to low standards.

The intention of the proposal, he says, was to show that Brazil is “attuned” and building a law while the technology is still developing.

what critics say

“Because it’s excessively vague, [a legislação] it causes legal uncertainty, because, once approved, it leaves room for different interpretations”, emphasizes Bruno Bioni, a consultant in the area of ​​regulation and technology and director of Data Privacy Brasil. “This is bad for the citizen and the economic agents and developers.”

For Bioni, the project works more like a letter of intent, which does not articulate governance tools to materialize. “He says ‘oh, we want AI safe and for the benefit of the population.’ Okay, but how do I operationalize that intention? That’s where the project fails.”

Bianca Kremer, a lawyer and professor-researcher in the area of ​​law and technology, emphasizes that the risk of halting some economic practice because of an absence of regulation is real.

According to her, the big problem that big technology companies face in the long run, after 10 or 20 years, is not product development, but the risks and vulnerabilities that non-regulation has brought along along the way. “This is what causes a series of violence, such as gender or race,” he exemplified.

The lawyer sees chances of the matter being sued for unconstitutionalities if it continues to treat the fault subjectively in relation to any damages caused by the AI ​​to the user, as it impairs the compensation for damages.

“There will only be liability for damage caused if there is proof of guilt on the part of the developer. Handling personal data is a risky activity and companies assume it for profit, regardless of the damage caused,” he concluded.