Magalu (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3) have another month of strong decline: what happened and what to expect for actions?

SAO PAULO – The trend continues. After shining in 2020, shares of retail companies with exposure to e-commerce had another negative month close in 2021.

Via (VIIA3, BRL 7.71, -25.79%), Americanas (AMER3, BRL 30.92, -25.24%) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3, BRL 14.34, -21.38% ) closed September at a low of more than 20%. In the accumulated result for the year, Magalu’s shares were down about 42%, Americanas was down 58%, while Via was down 52%.

But what explains this movement and what to expect for actions?

The increase in uncertainties related to the macroeconomic and political scenario, in addition to the increase in the basic interest rate, have contributed to penalizing growth actions, as is the case with retailers.

This is because with the increase in interest, there is an increase in the cost of capital of companies and in the cost of opportunity for investors, negatively impacting the value of these companies, stresses Danniela Eiger, head of retail at XP.

During the program Radar, from InfoMoney, on Thursday (check the video below), Danniela also cited the weight of a more challenging scenario in terms of income, purchasing power and lower consumer confidence, which contributes to lower consumption in retail.

In addition, while in 2020 the pandemic forced most of the consumption to be online, given the restrictions, this year, given the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, physical retail has returned to the game.

“Companies like Magalu, Via and Americanas, for example, are multichannel. They also have physical retail, but they face more competition than in the digital model, as they are better structured in e-commerce than other players”, he said.

Danniela also draws attention to the increase in competition in the segment, with the arrival of aggressive players, with discount coupons, free shipping, cashback etc., in the case of Shopee (see more about the latest company by clicking here).

“The roles of retailers benefited a lot (in price) in the pandemic, showing strong results. Now, however, investors have made a move towards companies that were more harmed during the pandemic, such as physical retailers or exporters, for example”, he says. Danniela highlights that the fourth quarter is very important for retail, in general, due to dates such as Black Friday and New Year’s Eve parties, added to the payment of the 13th salary.

On the other hand, however, the specialist at XP says she is cautious because of the competitive scenario, in which companies must use strategies such as discounting and free shipping, which affect margins.

In the case of Magazine Luiza, some sessions were particularly negative for the company. In the September 10 session, assets fell by nearly 9%.

At the time, according to Bloomberg, citing a source, the reason for the losses would be a report by the American consultancy YipitData, which gathers data on e-commerce sales of companies such as Magalu and Mercado Livre. “There was slower growth in Magalu’s sales in August compared to July, and the market is taking this as a trend for Magalu’s third quarter result, which comes out only in October,” the source said.

After the news, Magalu held a conference call with analysts to bring new signals. According to Bradesco BBI, which participated in the online meeting, the company gave a positive tone to analysts, reiterating that August was one of the most difficult months to compare compared to 2020 and that the company’s growth plans for 2021 are on the right path.

Analysts pointed out that the share price movement looked exaggerated in a context of growth that held up better than we expected at the beginning of the year, but the short-term concerns about competition were valid.

Discover the story of a highlight of Brazilian entrepreneurship: follow the Saga Magalu

Danniela, from XP, points out that Magalu is a quality company. However, the analyst has a neutral recommendation for the paper, highlighting the more challenging short-term scenario. However, he points out that the company’s actions, although quite affected, end up being more resilient compared to companies such as Via and Americanas.

This is because, in these uncertain scenarios, the shares of companies that are still undergoing a process of restructuring operations, even if they are delivering results, are more affected.

“At Via, there is a reconstruction process that has been carried out since 2019, with a great job being done, but it is still a process to be built, and it still has to face the dynamics of a troubled sector”, he points out. In the case of Americanas, the scenario is similar since, even though the company has taken the lead in e-commerce, it took a long time to integrate its operations (physical and online), with the merger of the operations of Lojas Americanas and B2W only in July of that year.

Thus, given the current scenario, the XP analyst highlights the preference for other segments in the retail sector. “We prefer exposure to high quality names with a solid delivery history and strong positioning. Looking at the segments, we see cash-and-carry as a protection against inflation, resilience and growth, with Assaí (ASAI3) being our preference”, he points out.

In the segment of discretionary consumption, she expects results to continue to improve with the reopening of the economy, while companies focused on the higher classes offer greater resilience. “Here, Arezzo (ARZZ3) and Vivara (VIVA3) are our preferences”, adding that e-commerce should continue to face greater volatility.

Optimists with Magalu

But there are those who are more optimistic about Magazine Luiza’s actions. Goldman Sachs reiterated last Thursday (30) a buy recommendation for the share, with a target price of R$ 25 – or potential for an increase of 74% compared to the previous day’s closing -, updating the investment thesis in between the new macroeconomic perspectives and the Partner Magalu strategy, which aims to bring offline retailers to its digital platform.

In the assessment of US bank analysts, even with concerns about short-term indicators, such as a comparison of same-store sales, in addition to the macroeconomic outlook and greater competition, the share price is at an interesting entry point.

In a quite extensive report on the opportunities with the acceleration of e-commerce in Latin America, Morgan Stanley emphasizes that digitalization continues in the region, with Brazil being one of the highlights.

“We see a market going from US$80 billion for 2020 (8% penetration), increasing to around US$200 billion in 2025 (17% penetration)”, noting that there are opportunities in several segments.

“Through the lens of online retail entry and the fragmentation of market share across the region, we see Brazil more advanced in the ecosystem service delivery movement; more importantly, we see drivers for e-commerce overcoming any potential cyclical or macroeconomic headwinds,” analysts point out.

For them, these opportunities are not priced either for Magazine Luiza’s shares or for the Free Market shares (traded on Nasdaq, but with BDR MELI34 traded on B3). Analysts have an overweight recommendation (exposure above the market average) for these two securities, while they have an equal weight recommendation (exposure in line with the market average) for Americanas and Via.

Looking at the twelve-month projected target prices for the shares, according to a compilation made by Refinitiv with analysis houses (see the table below), the potential for appreciation of the assets is very expressive, especially considering the strong fall of assets in the year.

With a longer-term perspective, the scenario is more positive.

However, Danniela, from XP, warned during the Radar program that this is a highly volatile sector and that it still promises many ups and downs as a result of the macro and competition scenario.

Check out the analysts’ recommendations for e-commerce actions below:

Company ticker Purchase recommendation Neutral recommendation sales recommendation Average target price Appreciation potential (%)* Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) 9 5 0 BRL 25.53 +78% American (AMER3) 10 6 0 BRL 83.27 +169% Via (VIIA3) 9 7 1 BRL 17.50 +127%

*with respect to the closing of Thursday (30)

