Man joins missing search team without knowing they were after him

It sounds like a comedy plot, but it happened in real life. A man joined a search party for a missing person, not realizing that the person being chased was himself..

Beyhan Mutlu, 51, had gone out drinking with a friend in the city of Inegol (Turkey) on Tuesday night (28/9). His wife reported his disappearance after he didn’t come home. She learned that Beyhan had walked away from her friend, drunk.

Police and rescue workers were called to find Mutlu, who had slept in an abandoned house in the woods near the bar, reported Turkish news website T24 on Friday (1/10).

Beyhan Mutlu Photo: Reproduction

Beyhan found members of the search party in the morning and decided to help them find the missing person. he just realized that was the focus of the search when they started calling his name.

“After a while, they said they were looking for Beyhan Mutlu”, he told T24, adding: “I started to break out in a cold sweat when I heard my name.”

“I told them it was Beyhan Mutlu, but they kept looking. They didn’t believe me. The truth came out when my friend Mesut saw me.”, clarified the “disappeared”;

Beyhan said he was part of the search team for over half an hour.