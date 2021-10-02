Man wins the lottery, but drowns with a ticket in his pocket

According to local police, he fell while mooring the boat and passed out when he hit his head on a rock.

A 57-year-old American hit the jackpot by winning the lottery, but didn’t have time to enjoy the prize. He drowned, it seems, when he fell from the boat while sailing on a lake in Caseville, Michigan. The body was found on a private beach, according to The Mirror newspaper, with the winning ticket still in his wallet.

Gregory Jarvis tried redeem the prize before his death, but he couldn’t because he didn’t have a Social Security card. So he couldn’t identify himself. So he requested the card, but it did not arrive before the fatality occurred.

He won the award on September 13th at a club called ‘The Jack’. Gregory had plans to visit his family with the money, something around R$300,000.

According to a police report, Gregory probably slipped while docking, tying up his boat. “He fell and hit his head,” police chief Kyle Romzek told WJRT.

“There are no suspects,” the officer determined, noting that the winning ticket was given to Gregory’s relatives.