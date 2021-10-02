Managers give tips on how to safely enjoy the good moment of “paper” real estate funds

SAO PAULO – The interest rate hike cycle in Brazil has worried many real estate fund investors. The exception is probably the shareholders of “paper” funds, which invest in securities linked to the real estate sector – and are offering a rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of 11%, on average, above the approximately 9% of the Ifix, an index that gathers the main FIIs of the stock exchange.

The theme was one of the highlights of FII Talks 2021, the main event on real estate funds in the country, held by InfoMoney. The panel brought together managers such as Bruno Bagnariolli, from Mauá Capital; José Eduardo Varandas, from Valora; and Yannick Bergamo of Iridium.

“The ‘paper’ fund is a variable income asset filled with fixed income. The CRI (certificate of real estate receivables) is nothing more than a real estate debt”, explained Bagnariolli. “It is always indexed to the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) or to inflation. Therefore, it is a vehicle that immediately reflects any variation in these indicators”.

To contain inflation, the Central Bank has already raised five times the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, in 2021. The movement influences the CDI rate and, consequently, also has an impact on the real estate funds that have in the portfolio papers referenced in the indexer. From January until now, the Selic rose from 2% to 6.25% per year, and the expectation is for further elevation.

“We have a CRI portfolio indexed to CDI. In the last 12 months, we delivered around CDI plus 3.5%. If we put [a Selic] at 9%, which is market consensus, we will naturally deliver around 12% a year,” said Varandas, from Valora.

But analysts warn that investing in “paper” FII is not enough to receive high returns. Understanding the functioning of the asset and, above all, knowing the fund’s portfolio makes all the difference in choosing the best opportunities.

“The composition of ‘paper’ fund portfolios varies and can be formed by various indicators. The impact of Selic will depend on the size of the position in CDI in the fund’s portfolio”, warned Bergamo.

“In our case, we try to keep a third [da carteira] in the CDI and two-thirds in inflation, but this is not a rule. Having a portion in CDI helps to offset a little these moments of interest opening and make the fund more stable”, explained Bergamo, noting that it is not possible to predict exactly what happens with CDI and inflation.

Also aware of uncertainties in the macroeconomic scenario, Varandas explained that there is a relationship between the adopted index and the duration of the bonds. “Shorter operations, let’s price in CDI, and longer operations, let’s price in inflation,” he said.

Is it still worth investing in “paper” REITs?

The Selic is already at 6.25% per year, and the market forecasts that the rate will reach 8.25% per year by the end of 2021 and 8.50% in 2022, according to the latest Focus bulletin, compiled by the Bank Central. For those who have doubts whether “paper” funds are still a good option in this scenario, Bagnariolli said they remain attractive.

“The vast majority of CRIs have corrections and monthly interest payments. So if you had higher inflation today, the gain will only reach the shareholder two months later”, recalls the manager, referring to the lag between the disclosure of the indicator and the payment of earnings. “The perspective of dividend distribution from CRI funds has never been better”.

Despite the optimism, managers reinforce the need for knowledge and analysis to take advantage of the good phase of paper FIIs, in addition to a long-term vision. “It’s no use investing in a product like the CRI fund, with assets of five to ten years, thinking that what matters is the next three dividends”, warned Bergamo. “You have to really look to a longer horizon and live with any market movements that do not necessarily mean a permanent loss of capital.”

