Manchester United coach explains why he left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for the 1st time

Seeking the leadership of Premier League, O Manchester United face the Everton at Old Trafford for the 7th round. For the match, however, a change caught the attention of fans. For the first time since his return, Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench.

O Manchester United back to field by Premier League next Saturday (02), at 8:30 am (GMT), against the Everton, with transmission by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

In an interview before the clash, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained why he left the Portuguese star in the reserve.

“Wednesday (against Villarreal) we had a big effort, emotionally and physically. So when we play early, we need to be rested. The start of this game will be very important. And we have great players coming in too. I think it’s a team we believe in who will take control of the game,” said the Norwegian.

Last Wednesday (29), the red devils faced the Villarreal for the second round of the group stage of the Champions League and, by the way, won 2-1, with the Portuguese star scoring at the end.

Since returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo has lived up to expectations. In five games, shirt 7 scored five goals.