Marcos Mion tries to teach Ricky Martin, but…

A widespread bullshit on social networks was nothing but a beautiful mistake. Some news portals reported this Friday, 1st, that singer Ricky Martin, 49, had undergone a facial harmonization procedure. But that’s not true.

The news was so widespread that even the presenter Marcos Mion made a post on social networks in which he criticized the Puerto Rican star.

“My God… I just saw a picture of Ricky Martin with facial (mis)harmonization. That sad. One of the most beautiful men of all time… people need to learn to simply AGING and understand that this is BEAUTIFUL. It’s part of our process and that’s it.”, wrote the global.

My God… I just saw a picture of Ricky Martin with facial (de)harmonization… how sad. One of the most beautiful men of all time…people need to learn to simply AGING and understand that this is BEAUTIFUL. It’s part of our process and that’s it. — Marcos Mion (@marcosmion) October 1, 2021

On Twitter, many netizens were unhappy with Marcos Mion’s speech about Ricky Martin, saying that the presenter should not use his social networks to criticize anyone’s appearance.

“Did he solicit your public opinion about his image? When will people learn not to give that kind of opinion about other people’s appearance?” asked a netizen.

“It is also part of our process to understand that each person has the right and freedom to do what they want about their body and appearance and nobody has anything to do with it. Much less come to the public criticize.”, wrote another.

All this widespread bullshit was just fake news spread by gossip tabloids. Ricky Martin himself used Instagram Stories to disprove that he had done any cosmetic procedure on his face, and stated that his image appeared different during an interview due to an allergic reaction.

“Some of you are really worried because I supposedly messed with my face. But I don’t do anything in my face. See, I have expression lines. I don’t have botox, filling, nothing. But that day, I participated in an interview and had taken some vitamins, and I think I had a rare reaction on my skin and my face was inflamed. I didn’t want to cancel the interview because of that”, said the singer.

Ricky Martin says he is fine, healthy and working hard. “It’s okay, I insist. My life is normal, I’m very healthy, and I keep working hard. But there’s nothing here on the face,” he said.