Mari Gonzalez reveals intimacy with Jonas Sulzbach on ‘Música Boa’: ‘I didn’t want to date, but he got me right’ | good live music

O ‘Good Live Music’ came to an end, and, in the last show of the season, that dressing room that we love!

Jonas Sulzbach went to make a surprise for Mari Gonzalez in Salvador and Gum took the opportunity to talk to the couple, who have been together for over 6 years! Check out:

Mari said that it was Jonas who took the first initiative and sent a message even before the two met 😏

“When I saw that message, it said ‘Hi, beautiful’ , I loved it! After that we stayed and we are together until today!”, says the influencer.

As the possibility of dating approached, Jonas once again stepped forward and made the request. The Bahian says she was a little reluctant, but accepted!

“I didn’t want to date, because I had recently ended a relationship! That sweet, right? (laughs) But he showed me that it was worth it and won me over!”, he said, with a sparkle in his eyes.

How did Mari Gonzalez conquer the boy? She revealed: “My main weapon of seduction is that I’m funny! And then we have fun.” And he agreed:

“She’s passionate! Just looking at that smile and that look makes me silly!”, he said.

The two participated in very different editions of ‘BBB’, remember? Jonas, from ‘BBB 12’, revealed that it was much more agonizing to watch Mari, from ‘BBB20’, in the most watched house in Brazil, than to participate in the program: “It was very difficult to watch the injustices that happened there and not be able to do anything.” The ex-BBB’s mother even asked him to take her out: “If they pull me out of there, I’d kill! I was great,” recalled Mari, who won fifth place in the edition.

What about plans for the future? The couple said they are full of plans, but unfortunately they still can’t tell… What’s next? 👀

Who doesn’t love the Jomari couple, right? 😍