Marina Ferrari makes Rico’s “skull” for Lary Bottino

Marina Ferrari continues to use the “whip tongue” to attack those confined in The Farm 2021. The pawn’s target this time was the “friend” Rich Melquiades. The influencer detonated the boy during a conversation with lary botttino at the party, held at dawn this Saturday (2).

Learn all about A Fazenda 2021 in the coverage of RD1

For Alagoas, the comedian is “aggressive“. “It gets a heavy atmosphere when he gets too aggressive”, criticized. “In the game, it’s not good for us”, completed.

Lary, who has lived with Rico in the On Vacation with Ex Celebs 2, gives MTV, agreed and said that she wants to stay away from the boy. “If he’s our friend, he’ll understand that being apart doesn’t mean we don’t like it. The prize is only one”, signed.

Mari stated that she “still had hope” with Rico. She pointed out that the house is also separated due to the fact that the member of the Carlinhos Maia be ally of Erika Schneider.

On social networks, Internet users criticized Marina’s posture. “She is the kind of friend who is only with you if you are loved. If not, she doesn’t care if it’s been 10 years of friendship, it’s going to shit for you because people will tell her to shit for you”, wrote an internet user. “She’s going to burn so much when she stands up to her friend from outside and the massacre at the house to become a male key chain”, posted another.

She’s the kind of friend who’s only with you if you’re loved, if not, she doesn’t care if it’s been 10 years of friendship, it’ll shit you because people will tell her to chase you — 𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖝 🌈🔥 (@laurenusada) October 2, 2021

marina is the most fake of this house. kicked the rich to where it’s convenient, kicked erika to where it’s convenient. anyway, kicked the two friendships that were formed before reality. she doesn’t have to agree with everything they do, but if she’s a friend, she doesn’t have to guess! — kαik (@tuitakaik) October 2, 2021

Marina is annoyed saying that she walked away from Rico inside her because in the game it’s not good for her fake that she talks #The farm — Marvete (@clarkcrenti) October 2, 2021