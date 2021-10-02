Marina Ruy Barbosa exposes insecurities and vents about anxiety

Marina Ruy Barbosa used his Instagram profile to react to some questions from his fans. The famous, for example, said that she considers herself anxious and also talked about some insecurities she has.

Regarding anxiety, she stated: “Especially when there are many things happening at the same time in life. My head is racing… But this week I managed to sleep early every day (I was so tired from work)”.

“Today I think I’m wavering. I thought I was sleepy and when I saw I was making a question box here. And thinking about tomorrow’s journey”, commented the redhead, in the Stories of the digital platform.

Marina Ruy Barbosa, then, spoke about insecurity and the fear of her plans going wrong: “Several times (I’m insecure). But you know that thing: ‘Are you afraid? It’s really scared’. We only grow if we challenge ourselves, challenge our limits”.

“You have to learn to deal with insecurity and not let it be a brake, but an impulse for you to go further, completed the global, ensuring that he considers himself a perfectionist and saying that he charges too much.

Still on the social network, Marina told what advice she would give to her younger version:

“Live and value today. Only he matters. It would tell me to try to be fully present in every place I was. Because, sometimes, we live thinking so much about the past, or projecting a future (the future is so uncertain), and end up not enjoying the moment with anxieties and feelings that won’t add to anything”.

It is worth remembering that, after a time away from television, she will return to work on the series Rio Connection, which is a partnership between Globo and Sony. “I was really homesick”, she said, who even posted a moment of work.

