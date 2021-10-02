Marina Ruy Barbosa runs away from Ciro Nogueira and blames Globo

Deputy Guilherme Mussi’s girlfriend, Marina Ruy Barbosa didn’t like to meet Ciro Nogueira in a bar. The congressman and the chief of the Centrão were at the scene when the actress arrived.

She fled the meeting and said: “Globo won’t let me stay here”, according to Veja. The deputy went after his girlfriend.

Marina Ruy Barbosa says she is not a pocketnarista

Marina Ruy Barbosa has already said that she is not a pocket narist. Last year, she revealed that she did not vote for the president. The revelation came after publication by his father, who said he regretted voting for Bolsonaro.

“My father is not a public figure. And I find this interest in him strange. I am the public person. I didn’t vote for my father’s candidate, I didn’t agree with his choice, I don’t agree or condone anything with the current policy. But the vote is a guaranteed right and he voted for whoever he wanted”.

“The scenario back there was no longer promising, but hopefully, as a Brazilian who wouldn’t want to see her country in a bad state, I tried to believe (I realize I was naive) in the slightest possibility that things won’t go the way they did. ”, he continued.