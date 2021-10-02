Marquezine comments on photo by Enzo Celulari and web asks back

Enzo Celulari shared photos and videos of Mia, a kitten he adopted with Bruna Marquezine at the time the two were dating. The Instagram publication of Claudia Raia’s son soon won the actress’ comment and the couple’s fans asked, in large part, for their return.

“You’re so big and I missed you so much,” Enzo wrote in the caption on the publication in which he shows Mia’s photos and videos. “Oh no she doesn’t stop growingeeeeer,” Marquezine melted.

Enzo and Bruna became pet parents in April this year. At the time, the two were dating and adopted the four-legged “daughter”. “Mia Marquezine Celulari”, even subtitled the actress in photos with the kitten.

In this Friday’s publication, Bruna’s comment rekindled the flame of hope among the former couple’s fans. “Come back,” wrote one. “Did they finish msm?” asked another. “Of course he should be happy, if possible by your side!”, a third replied to Bruna Marquezine. “It’s a good thing to see you leaving a relationship in a healthy way, it shows that it’s possible,” celebrated one follower.

The relationship between Bruna and Enzo was made official on April 13, on Kiss Day, when the actress published a romantic photo with the entrepreneur. At the time, Ticiane Pinheiro said that Edson Celulari’s son had been trying for some time to stay with the artist. In July, the couple broke up.