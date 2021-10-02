‘Masked and manipulative’ · TV News

Eliminated from the week of A Fazenda 2021, Mussunzinho criticized Dayane Mello’s behavior in the game. This Friday (1st), the actor classified the model as “selfish, gossip, masked and manipulative”, which angered the survivor of the farm.

“Wow. The fact that I didn’t even have 15 minutes of conversation with this person, I don’t think he has the slightest credibility to say that to me. Selfish? I’m a super generous person, very impulsive, I say everything I want to my face , and that bothers a lot of people. I don’t manipulate anyone, I make friends, I found people I like in here. Unfortunately, I can’t say that about him,” said Dayane.

During the recording of the painting A Fazenda – Última Chance, shown within the program Hora do Faro, the model praised the eliminated, even after the criticism: “What I have to say about him is that he is a polite, respectful person, I have never seen him speak for I won’t reciprocate in hate, I’ll reciprocate in love. He’s not those things, and neither am I.”

In the dynamics, Mussunzinho also criticized Arcrebiano de Araujo, known as Bil, until then his ally in the program. The ex-BBB received the “Liar, Manipulator, Traitor and Fake” signs.

“I have no idea why you put this on me, maybe it was because of the discussion we had here, before leaving the [Fernanda] Fearful. If so, I don’t know. I may be being inconsistent here, in front of everyone, but I want to know that too. I didn’t expect this,” Bil pointed out.

Erika Schneider, who nominated Mussunzinho for the farm, received the plaque of “traitor”. Solange Gomes was classified as a “mimimi” participant. The dynamic will be shown in its entirety on Sunday (3), within Hora do Faro, from 15:15.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos