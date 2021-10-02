Material You: Gboard gains improvements in built-in translator and new floating keyboard design

Gboard is getting more and more features like 1500+ Emoji Kitchen combinations and smart clipboard. Today more features are coming to the beta version of the app, which is getting a new design based on Material You in floating mode and improvements to the built-in translator.





Google

30 Sep



Fairs and events

29 Sep

The new Gboard floating keyboard design has the rounded corners found in Material You on Android 12. Thus, this is another step in preparing for the arrival of the new version of the system that should be released in October. See a comparison with screenshots provided by XDA Developers where the old interface is shown next to the new one (on the right).

Another novelty is the new design for the translation integrated into the Gboard, which now has bubbles that indicate the languages ​​used in the application. You can see the current and new versions in the images below:

And yes, the language selection menu also got a “shop bath” with Material You.

Last but not least, Gboard is also getting a new button to add a word to the dictionary. It appears when the keyboard suspects you have made a typo, allowing you to indicate that this word is correct.





In addition to the Add to Dictionary icon, Gboard also shows two possible suggestions for the word you typed, further complementing its use. Currently all the new features mentioned here are only available to some Gboard Beta users. The interface change is gradually being implemented by Google’s servers, so we expect it to have a wider release soon.