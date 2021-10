Mauro Cezar criticizes CBF for keeping Flamengo games on FIFA Dates and ironizes about isonomy: ‘Pathetic’

Journalist Mauro Cezar shared a criticism, on his social network, this Friday, about the decision of the Brazilian Football Confederation to keep Flamengo’s games during the FIFA Dates. The Rio club has four players called up: Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro, for Brazil, Isla, for Chile, and Arrascaeta, for Uruguay. Athletes will be absent until October 14th.

The CBF has promised to postpone the games during the FIFA Dates.

Days later he retreated.

What should have been an obligation became a broken promise.

And not a few support this mockery.

By “white plate”.

Or to prevent a club from having all its athletes on the field. Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/Sibpoz6cMW — Mauro Cezar (@maurocezar) October 2, 2021

+ Artillery, statistics, game table and more: know everything about the Brasileirão

– The CBF has promised to postpone the games during the FIFA Dates. Days later he retreated. What should have been an obligation became a broken promise. And not a few support this mockery. By “white plate”. Or to prevent a club from having all its athletes on the field. Pathetic – typed it on his Twitter profile, without naming names.

CBF X FLAMENGO: UNDERSTAND THE CASE

It was not the first time that Mauro Cezar criticized a decision by the CBF regarding the postponement of the Seleção’s games. Hours earlier, on his Twitter profile, Mauro had recalled the phrase of the CBF leader and former player Juninho Paulista, who promised to change the Brasileirão game dates after the call-up of the Brazilian team and generated the entire debate. Check out more here.

– What should the CBF leader do after that? He stated something, he promised that it would be one way, and the entity he represents did not support it. How embarrassing,” he commented. Mauro also used a phrase adopted by Flamengo fans in another comment.

The journalist used a publication by a Flamengo fan about striker Gabigol. The message said that the top scorer from Gávea had played only 7 games in the Brasileirão and scored 6 goals in 19 matches for Rubro-Negro. Mauro joked: “Isonomy”.

FLAMEGO GAMES IN BRAZIL

On Friday night, the CBF informed Flamengo that it will not postpone the Brasileirão matches that are within the FIFA date. Thus, the clashes against Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino, scheduled for this week, were maintained. The information was initially published by the newspaper “O Dia”.