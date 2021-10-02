Mauro Cezar criticizes CBF for not postponing Flamengo games and mocks about isonomy: ‘Pathetic’ | Flamengo



Rio – Journalist Mauro Cezar shared a critique, on his social network, this Friday, about the decision of the Brazilian Football Confederation to keep Flamengo’s games during the FIFA Dates. The Rio club has four players called up: Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro, for Brazil, Isla, for Chile, and Arrascaeta, for Uruguay. Athletes will be absent until October 14th.

“The CBF promised to postpone the games during the FIFA Dates. Days later it backed down. What should have been an obligation turned into an unfulfilled promise. And there are not few who support this derision. For “whitewash”. have all your athletes on the field. Pathetic,” he typed on his Twitter profile, without naming names.

It was not the first time that Mauro Cezar criticized a decision by the CBF regarding the postponement of the Seleção’s games. Hours earlier, on his Twitter profile, Mauro had recalled the phrase of the CBF leader and former player Juninho Paulista, who promised to change the Brasileirão game dates after the call-up of the Brazilian team and generated the entire debate. Check out more here.

“What should the CBF director do after that? He affirmed something, promised that it would be one way, and the entity he represents did not support it. How embarrassing”, he commented. Mauro also used a phrase adopted by Flamengo fans in another comment.

The journalist used a publication by a Flamengo fan about striker Gabigol. The message said that the top scorer from Gávea had played only 7 games in the Brasileirão and scored 6 goals in 19 matches for Rubro-Negro. Mauro joked: “Isonomy”.