Mauro: The other competitions should affect Flamengo a lot until the final – 10/01/2021

Flamengo reaches the Libertadores final with a campaign of six wins and 18 goals scored in the knockout of the competition and offensive football, facing as opponents Defensa y Justicia, from Argentina, Olimpia, from Paraguay, and Barcelona, ​​from Ecuador, while Palmeiras arrives after defensive performances in the semifinals and an also more difficult path, having first the Universidad Católica, from Chile, and then the Brazilians São Paulo and Atlético-MG.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #165, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that the scenario for the match today would be Flamengo attacking and Palmeiras keeping the strategy used against Galo, but he points out that there is still a long time to go until the decision on the 27th, in Montevideo , and a lot can change until then, including the participation of Flamengo in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and the dispute for the Brazilian title.

“It’s difficult to make this kind of projection because there are almost two months left, a lot will happen until then, we don’t know what Flamengo’s moment will be and Palmeiras’ moment at this stage, who will be injured, who will be able to , I think it’s very difficult, but if it were today, I think Abel would repeat the strategy and Flamengo would play against Palmeiras, I think that would be the trend, but these things change a lot due to a goal” , says the journalist.

“The other competitions should affect Flamengo a lot as well, as Flamengo will get there. It can be a finalist in the Copa do Brasil or eliminated by Athletico-PR, it can be far from the leader in the Brazilian Nationals, become a leader or fight for the leadership, so many things will happen and I think that everything will influence, and Palmeiras will be playing all the chips in this game, because they have already lost everything they could lose this year, except for the Brazilian Nationals, in which they have more and more chances mathematics, because they are ahead of Flamengo, but they have more games played”, he adds.

Mauro also highlights a different characteristic of Flamengo with Renato Gaúcho, which is the retreat at a time when the team is in advantage for the exploration of the moves in speed, something that was not used by predecessors Jorge Jesus, Domènec Torrent and Rogério Ceni.

“Renato’s Flamengo retreats to play on the counterattack, to play at speed, when it suits them, and does so without any constraints. Flamengo from the previous coaches, the three, was a team that pressed more to retrieve the ball when lost, the famous loses pressure, so mentioned lately, today they don’t do it with the same voluptuousness, with the same efficiency, and the team scored a goal and generally kept attacking, except when the opponent pushed back,” says Mauro .

“That’s what happened at Allianz Parque in this recent game. When Pedro scored the header, putting Flamengo ahead, 2-1, he threw Abel into what is the big trap, in which he falls and can’t get out , which is having to take responsibility for the game. Then Palmeiras with the ball couldn’t create much and Flamengo started to have several opportunities, in one of them Michael scored the goal, Michael had more than one, and it was 3-1 game. So it depends a lot on the scenario, if Flamengo scores a goal, Renato pulls the team to defense and will use Bruno Henrique, will use Gabigol,” he concludes.

