MC Gui battles Rico Melquiades

Dayane Mello’s return from the last “Roça” of “A Fazenda 13” caused the mood to enter MC GUI and Rich Melquiades give it a warm up. That basic post-elimination bullshit. With that, they exchanged barbs in the early hours of this Friday, October 1st.

It all started as soon as the model returned to her headquarters in extreme happiness, screaming “I’m back” and being hugged by Rico and Aline Mineiro. In the midst of the party, the duo took the opportunity to provoke the “group” MC GUI, Victor Pecoraro, Erasmus Viana and other pawns who cheered against the brunette.

This didn’t make the crowd very happy, but then Rico decided to give it a very direct nudge. “Suck it, MC Gui,” he yelled. The funkeiro, however, preferred to lower his head and wait for the result of the hot seat knowing that he would lose one of his friends, bil or little mussun – the last being eliminated.

FORGIVENESS

When tempers subsided, Rico decided to apologize to MC Gui in front of everyone in the living room. “Guys, what I said “suck, MC Gui” wasn’t despising anyone’s fans, no. It was because I wanted Day to come back.”

“Normal, bro. I also have my opinion”, replied MC Gui. “I don’t want to lessen anyone’s cheering,” Rico added.

Tati Breaks Shack, who was there, was bothered by Rico’s attitude of causing and then trying to redeem himself, and said that he thought such behavior was strange.

“Guys, this is a game and it’s gone, right. But it’s very easy for people to come wanting to redeem themselves when it comes close to live.”

“I’m not redeeming myself”, warned the ex-On Vacation with the Ex. “It’s no use playing the poor thing. Guys, this is a game, we will have to vote and someone will leave. Opinions each have their own”, continued debating the funkeiras.

Then MC Gui got annoyed at the way Rico was trying to stop Tati from expressing himself. “Speak and keep to yourself,” he ordered.

“I’m not redeeming myself,” Rico shouted. “Support what you say, po***”, nudged Bill. “I’m supporting it. Hold on, she’s back, you’ll have to put up with it”, Rico countered again.

At that moment, Dayane lost patience with the argument between the pawns and asked Rico to be quiet. “I don’t need a babysitter. I can communicate whenever I want and feel like it. Calm down,” she asked.

“I wasn’t putting anyone down,” Rico tried to explain. “Sustain,” yelled MC Gui. “I’m a woman and I don’t need a cordless phone. Thank you”, concluded Dayane.

THE PURPOSE IS TO ELIMINATE

In the outdoor area, Bil Araújo teamed up with MC Gui to speculate on how the next “Roça” will be. Without batting an eye, the man from São Paulo stated that he wanted Rico to be eliminated and really leaving the reality.

“The GUI [Araújo] he’s going to put Rico straight into the field and I’m going to stay here, look. My coming back doesn’t mean anything. Now, from three to four, you can expect one thing,” said Bil. The farmer, by the way, has already communicated the influencer about his decision to nominate him for elimination.

“We are in an alliance. They are in a group”, quoted MC Gui, analyzing the formation of the clique between Rich, Erika Schneider, dayane and Aline voting together. “They will match [votos]”, warned Bil.

MC Gui, focused, admitted wanting to face a “Roça” with Rico, but prefers to go with “weak” people to gain strength against the influencer.

“[…] I need to think about my strategy for taking out the ones I supposedly think go out before me so I can fight him in a moment of strength. They’re both so strong and let’s see who has more strength.”

The young man even listed the names of the participants he sees as having a high chance of coming out in a hot seat against him.

“If it’s for us to go out, to go out to a ‘Roça’ f******… If it’s to go to ‘Roça’, I want to go with Victor, Valentina and Erika, got it? So then the thing becomes serious for those who are strong.”

