MC Gui says he intends to fight for Rico’s elimination

After taking off Erika Schneider about Mussunzinho’s nomination for the farm, Bil Araújo joined MC Gui in the outdoor area of ​​the house, during the early hours of today, to speculate the next hot spots of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The funkeiro told the former “BBB 21” that his goal is to cause the elimination of Rico Melquiades.

Gui will put Rico directly on the farm and I’ll stay here, look. My coming back doesn’t mean anything. Now, from three, four, you can expect one thing , highlighted Bil, remembering that Gui Araujo had already warned Rico of his decision.

“We are in an alliance. They are in a group,” quoted MC Gui, saying Rico’s group has Erika, Dayane and Aline voting together. “They will match [votos]”, warned Bil.

Without speaking out, the funkeiro told his friend in confinement that his big target for elimination is Rico Melquiades. He, however, wants to face fields with weaker people to gain strength to overthrow the former “On Vacation with Ex”.

Man, I’m going to fight it out with Rico. But I won’t just be blowing on his. I need to think about my strategy for taking out the ones I supposedly think go out before me so I can fight him in a moment of strength. Both so strong and let’s see who has more strength.

MC Gui also opened the game with Bil and listed the names of the participants he sees as having great chances of coming out in a field against him.

If it’s for us to go out, go out on a fucked up farm… If it’s to go out to the farm, I want to go with Victor, Valentina and Erika, got it? So then the parade becomes serious for those who are strong.

A Fazenda: After the elimination of Mussunzinho, who deserves to win the reality show? 2.35% 8.45% 21.27% 1.19% 0.17% 3.45% 8.30% 13.43% 1.06% 8.25% 5.85% 1.74% 0.94% 1.23% 20.84% 1.23% 0.27% Total of 9373 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

Out of ‘A Fazenda 13’: All the pedestrians who have already left the rural reality show