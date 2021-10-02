Merck’s Antiviral Reduces Risk of Covid Death by 50%, Study Says

Pharmaceutical Merck presented, this Friday (1st/10), the provisional results of the clinical study of phase 3 of the antiviral molnupirvir, developed for the treatment of Covid-19. According to the company, the drug reduced by approximately 50% the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with a predisposition to develop severe disease.

The experimental drug acts directly on an enzyme necessary for the virus to make copies of itself, inserting errors in the genetic code of the new coronavirus.

Merck plans to seek approval soon for emergency use of molnupiravir in the United States and regulatory agencies in other countries with commercial partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

“Antiviral treatments that can be taken at home to keep people with Covid-19 out of the hospital are sorely needed,” Ridgeback CEO Wendy Holman said in a statement.

Study

In phase 3 of the clinical studies, 775 patients from all over the world, with mild to moderate laboratory-confirmed Covid-19, who presented symptoms for up to five days were included. All had at least one risk factor for the disease, such as obesity or old age.

Part of the volunteers received the molnupirvir pill every 12 hours for five days, and another a placebo. Scientists reported that among those who took the drug, the death rate and hospitalization dropped by half 29 days after treatment.

Another arm of the study is evaluating whether the drug is also effective in preventing Covid-19.